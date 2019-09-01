Kanye West's "Sunday Service" has attracted many celebrities -- but Brad Pitt might be the most surprising!

On Sunday, Sept. 1, the Academy Award winning actor made an appearance at one of the rapper's services in Watts, California.

According to TMZ, Brad was in the crowd of a large group of worshipers who surrounded Kanye and his choir Sunday in the parking lot of a church. Apparently, "it was a spur-of-the-moment deal" and the entire crowd was surprised to see Brad there.

Apparently Brad is a fan of Kanye's Sunday Service. Sources told the media outlet that this is his second visit to the event.

During the service, Kanye jammed out with the choir and the band and was "singing, dancing" before he gave the sermon.

Other celebs in attendance included Adrienne Bailon, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Last weekend, Kanye took his Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio, where the Aug. 4 mass shooting left 9 people dead and 27 injured.