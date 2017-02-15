Brad Pitt granted unsupervised visits with kids amid custody battle, plus more news

Brad Pitt granted unsupervised overnight visits with kids: Report

Following months in which Brad Pitt was only allowed to visit with his six children under the supervision of a therapist, he is now able to have the kids stay with him overnight without a monitor, according to InTouch. The website reports Brad's divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie has turned in his favor months after Angelina reportedly alleged he was abusive toward one of their older children. An investigation found no evidence of abuse, although a source tells InTouch Maddox and Pax remain hesitant to go back to the way things were. "He's become a much more promi­nent figure in the kids' lives, and they seem to be doing a lot better now that things have calmed down," says the source. "He's recently had two different overnights with two kids without being moni­tored, and he's hoping to have them for at least a week at a time by the end of February or early March." As for Maddox and Pax, the insider says "Those relationships are still very tenuous, and Brad really has''t had a breakthrough with the boys yet."

RELATED: Biggest celebrity news stories of 2016