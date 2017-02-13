Britney Spears fans slam Katy Perry for mental health joke, plus more news

Katy Perry slammed for Britney Spears head-shaving comments

In which shade begets shade. In two interviews at the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 12, Katy Perry joked about Britney Spears' meltdown a decade ago and quickly became the brunt of the hashtag "#KatyPerryIsOverParty." Posted repeatedly by Britney fans who were angry at Katy for being callous about Britney's mental health, the hashtag started trending on Twitter. Speaking to E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Katy had responded to questions about her break from recording by saying the decision to take time off was about "taking care of" her "mental health," according to Us Weekly. Asked, "How'd that go?" Katy said, "Fantastic! And I haven't shaved my head yet." She later repeated the reference while giving an interview to CBS. "OK FINE I turned on the Grammys and Katy Perry was making a snide 'Britney breakdown head-shaving' reference & I'm not down with that," one Twitter user complained (via Us). "Katy shaded Britney TWICE!? Okay, girl. Bye," another added. Wrote a third: "Katy trying to go 1 minute without shading other artists #KatyPerryIsOverParty."

