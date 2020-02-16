Love was in the air for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who spent their first Valentine's Day together on Friday in the UK.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

The celebrity couple were photographed leaving The Fat Duck restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Harry Blumenthal, in Bray, Berkshire, United Kingdom on February 14 according to Backgrid, the photo agency who snapped the shots. For their date, Camila donned a sparkly blue dress and black coat with white platform sandals, while her beau looked sharp in all black.

The two were smiling widely and laughing as they left the restaurant, with Camila holding tightly onto Shawn's arm.

Earlier in the day, Shawn was snapped buying armfuls of flowers as well as gourmet chocolates.

The extremely private lovebirds avoiding posting any social media tributes to one another, but it's obvious that their love is still going strong.