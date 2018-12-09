Silver screen legend Kirk Douglas turned 102 on Sunday, Dec. 9, a milestone he celebrated at home in Los Angeles with his 99-year-old wife, Anne, as tributes poured in online from loved ones, friends and fans.

Among those sending their love on social media was Kirk's daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who shared a video of old photos and clips of the veteran actor, along with the caption, "Happy 102nd Birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk."

Carys Douglas, the 15-year-old daughter Catherine shares with Kirk's son, Michael Douglas, sent some love to her grandfather as well, courtesy of a black and white photo in which Kirk bears a striking resemblance to his son, Michael.

"102 years young," Carys captioned the shot, calling Kirk her "inspiration" and adding that she "can't put into words how much" her "pappy" means to her.

Other online tributes came from Michael's son from his first marriage, Cameron Douglas, 39, who posted, "Happy Birthday to a gentleman's gentleman, with a true heart of gold," alongside a photo of himself with his grandfather, and Catherine and Michael's 18-year-old son, Dylan Douglas, who wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always."

Although Michael's been outspoken about his distaste for social media, he recently had a chance to thank his father publicly for all his support over the years during a ceremony pegged to the addition of Michael's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"My dad is here," Michael said, shouting out his father as the star was unveiled on Nov. 6. "In a month, Kirk will be 102 years old!" he added. "It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."

James Woods had Kirk on his mind as well over the weekend, and shared a post about his favorite movie the Oscar winner ever made, "Paths of Glory," a 1957 film set during World War I.

In addition to his long film career, which essentially ended after he suffered a number of strokes in 1996, Kirk -- born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in 1916 -- served in the Navy and wrote two novels, 1990's "Dance with the Devil" and 1992's "The Secret."