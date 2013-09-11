Celeb summer weddings 2013

By Stacie Anthony

Wonder why summer months are the best time for weddings? Simple, it's gorgeous outside! And, this year was no exception. Celebs entering into wedlock this year also took notice of these sunny days and planned their nuptials around this season. From Halle and Olivier to Tamra and Eddie, click through to see who wed in the summer of 2013.

Scott Campbell and Lake Bell

Wedding: June 1, 2013

Every wedding has something that makes it unique. This was the case for Lake and Scott, whose guests included not just A-list celebrities, but also their two dogs. The couple's furry children even wore specially made floral collars that matched Lake (in Marchesa couture) and Scott's (in Marc Jacobs) wedding attire. The twosome tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.