Channing Tatum is easing his way back onto social media after taking three months off to enjoy being "in the real world" -- and not constantly attached to his phone.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

His decision to post again was inspired by Everly Tatum, the 6-year-old daughter he shares with his ex, Jenna Dewan.

On Friday, Nov. 15, the actor shared multiple posts on his Instagram Story from a trip to Las Vegas he apparently took with his little girl. Photos captured by E! News show the father-daughter duo playing arcade games like Mario Kart and Whac-a-Mole, which seems not to be Channing's forte.

"We are so in right now!! Now even laughing...hahah just whack'in those moles out here!!!" he wrote on one post. "Game was rigged! For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!!!" he added.

Other clips showed a live-action performance of Medieval Times, presumably from "Tournament of Kings," which is currently running at the Excalibur, and the Fountains of Bellagio Water Show.

As their outing came to a close, Channing caught Everly rocking out and showing off her moves in their hotel room.

In late October, the "Magic Mike" star popped up on social media in photos shared by his girlfriend, Jessie J, after the two shared a daytime date at the Santa Monica pier, where they rode bikes and posed for selfies beneath the Ferris Wheel at Pacific Park.

Channing and Jenna announced they were ending their marriage of nearly nine years in April 2018. At the time, they told fans and social media followers they remained committed to co-parenting their daughter as a family and said nothing negative had transpired that caused them to split.

"...Love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they said in a joint statement at the time, adding that they were "just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Jenna and her new boyfriend, actor and singer Steve Kazee, recently announced they're expecting their first child together.