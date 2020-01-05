What roots?!

Christie Brinkley had hair on her mind when she shared a selfie on Instagram over the weekend, asking fans and followers whether she should embrace her gray roots or stick with her go-to blonde look. But her rock hard abs and high cheekbones made it tough to focus on the hints of gray peeking out from the top of the 65-year-old supermodel's head.

"I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home ...," she wrote in the post, which showed Christie in a bikini and sarong. "As a result I have gone back to my roots ...and boy was I was ever surprised to see my 'nature's highlights' are more silver than gold ! Sooo what do you think ? Embrace the silver ? or go for the gold?"

The consensus leaned towards telling her she's beautiful no matter what she does with her hair, with Christie's daughter, 21-year-old Sailor Brinkley-Cook, weighing in to vote "yas, silver FOX."

Christie's been enjoying some downtime in Turks and Caicos with Sailor and Christie's son Jack Cook for the holidays. In other posts, she shared glimpses at the family's snorkeling excursions, Jack's fresh-caught lobster meals and more adventures.

She's also had her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, on her mind since Alexa's birthday on Dec. 29. As she told her eldest on social media, she missed celebrating Christmas and New Year's with her eldest, especially since Alexa turned 34 on Dec. 29.

In a happy birthday post, Christie wrote: "Happy Birthday Alexa Ray of Moonlight my little Hummingbird, Moonbeam, Musette, Songbird , Viola, by any appellation we all miss you so much on this trip and especially on your special day! Hope your having a blast with everyone in Florida!"

She went on to share some wishes for Alexa in 2020, adding, "May you fill this new year and new decade with all your creativity.. new music , new poems, new opportunities to share your many talents, may you create many happy opportunities for laughter and adventure all leading to joy and love!"

Sailor, who stepped in for her mom on "Dancing With the Stars" when Christie was injured in 2019, shares the same dad as Jack, Peter Cook. Alexa's father is Billy, whom Christie was married to from 1985 until 1994.