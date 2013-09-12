Joe Jonas hugs his sweetie, plus more celeb PDA

joe jonas boyfriend

By Wonderwall Editors

It's easy to get caught up in negative news about celebs, but it's also nice to take a break to watch celebs being really sweet. Click through to check out some cute celebs showing off their love.

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler are so in love they only have eyes for each other. On Sept. 10, the singer wrapped an arm around his lady and smooched her head. She reciprocated with a kiss on his hand.