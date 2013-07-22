Prince William and Duchess Kate welcome a baby boy

By Wonderwall Editors

The royal baby is finally here! Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed their first child -- a boy! -- at St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 22, 2013.

The Prince of Cambridge -- whose name has yet to be revealed -- was born at 4:24 p.m and weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, according to an official bulletin signed by Kate's medical team. It was a natural delivery for the Duchess.

"The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth," palace officials said of Prince William. Adding, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and will remain in hospital overnight."

Duchess Kate gave birth in the private Lindo Wing on St. Mary's -- the same hospital where Prince William was born -- with her husband of two years by her side.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & families have been told and are delighted," royal palace officials said.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla issued the following statement: "Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild. It is an incredibly special moment for William and Catherine and we are so thrilled for them on the birth of their baby boy.

"Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone's life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the baby in the near future."

The new Prince of Cambridge is third in line to the British throne behind Prince William and his father, Prince Charles.

Will and Kate are expected to debut their newborn while posing on the steps of St. Mary's when they leave the hospital sometime in the coming days.

