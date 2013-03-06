Dunzo? Rift rumors swirl around Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth

By Kat Giantis

Is trouble a-brewing for betrothed lovebirds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? A little less than a year after the pair got engaged, the rumor mill is sounding the drumbeat of doom over the state of their relationship.

First up is Us Weekly, which declares the "wedding is off" on its latest cover, citing a "rough patch" brought on by "stress" from Cyrus' recent focus on her forthcoming album.

"Liam and Miley are done," contends an insider, who claims the Australian actor is suffering from a case of cold feet over the nuptials because of his fiancée's new commitment to work.

"Miley put her career on hold to spend all her time with Liam," alleges a source. "Now that she is back recording her fourth album, he's not happy. She says she's already over it."

So over it that Cyrus, 20, was supposedly dancing to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" during a recent birthday party for fellow starlet Victoria Justice. Horrors!

Also complicating matters is the fact that Hemsworth, 23, was snapped exiting a Feb. 24 Oscars bash with January Jones, a move that came not long after they were reportedly spied cozying up inside the soiree. Word is, he also enjoyed a tête-à-tête that night with Emma Watson.

But the couple of three-plus years have weathered previous romantic hiccups, and though odds remain against them given their youth and professions, "They still love each other and hope to make it work," says the Us source.

Cyrus reiterated that commitment on Wednesday. "I am so sick of LA. And sick of the lies that come with it," she angrily tweeted. "I didn't call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining."

