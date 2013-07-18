Did George Clooney make a failed bid for Eva Longoria's affections?

Eva Longoria George Clooney hookup

By Kat Giantis

We have a soft spot for blind items, even though most seem like they're pulled out of someone's posterior. But it appears one hit kinda close to the mark this week. On Wednesday, Lainey Gossip dropped hints about a female celebrity who decided to go public in a big way with her new romance because she was sending a message to a "major Hollywood player" with a girlfriend.

A day later, Us Weekly validated a popular guess made by many an amateur celebrity sleuth with an odd little item about how George Clooney "unsuccessfully tried to woo" Eva Longoria (that's them chitchatting in January) while he was still dating Stacy Keibler.

The long-acquainted Democratic duo (both campaigned tirelessly for Barack Obama) reportedly even rendezvoused in Berlin back in March "but did not hook up," according to a source. (Clooney, 52, was in town shooting "The Monuments Men"; Longoria, 38, was there for a Citroen party.)

Soon after, "George began pursuing Eva," maintains the insider. "He told her that he was still with Stacy, but had plans to break up with her and was interested in being with Eva."

According to the mag, the twice-divorced actress somehow resisted the Oscar winner's pursuit via text and phone calls, and she made "it clear to him that she would not date or be with him until he was completely single."

So, what happened next? Click on to find out ...