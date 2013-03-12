Breakup rumor du jour: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'are done'

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth

By Kat Giantis

Just how rough a patch is Miley Cyrus going through with fiancé Liam Hemsworth? Just days after the starlet denied rumors that she'd called off their wedding, the New York Post says they are indeed kaput.

"Miley and Liam are done. It's over," insists a source, who places the blame squarely on the 20-year-old starlet. "She likes to party really hard and can be pretty wild. It became a problem for him."

The actor, 23, has faced a few problems of his own in recent weeks, as various outlets accused him of making out with January Jones during a pre-Oscar party on Feb. 23. He also purportedly enjoyed a tête-à-tête with Emma Watson on Feb. 22.

In the wake of the wandering-eye whispers, Liam jetted home to Australia, where he's been surfing and spending time with his family, including big brother Chris and niece India Rose.

"He needed to get away from Los Angeles and spend some time with his brother and friends," explains a spy.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been snapped sans the 3.5-carat sparkler Hemsworth optimistically slipped on her finger in May 2012.

This isn't the first time the pair of three-plus years has parted ways. They reportedly split twice in 2010 before reconciling in the spring of 2011.

This time around, problems in the relationship are supposedly centered around work (per Us, Hemsworth is unhappy that Cyrus is focused on recording her new album) and temperament ("They have a very strong physical attraction, but have very different personalities and backgrounds," a confidant shared with People).

A pal added to Us that Hemsworth has also had difficulty adjusting to Cyrus's ever-evolving look: "Liam fell in love with how free-spirited she is, but now he's struggling to understand this transformation."

So, where do things now stand?

"Miley is a fiery character, and they do fight, but she is crazy about Liam," an insider asserts to the Post. "She isn't ready to accept it might be over for good."

As we wonder whether these crazy kids will make it (hint: they probably won't), click on for more photos ...