Did Miley write Liam a letter expressing love and regret?

By Kat Giantis

If this is Tuesday, it must be time for tabloid-fueled fan-fiction starring Miley Cyrus. The London Sun is responsible for this latest rom-com-like edition, in which our tongue-waggling heroine starts to second-guess her breakup with fiancé Liam Hemsworth and decides to express her relationship regrets and abiding love in epistolary form.

"As time has gone on and the anger subsided, Miley has really started to feel the pain of the split. She thought about writing some songs, but then decided why not write a letter to Liam to tell him exactly how she feels," alleges a blabby source. "Miley admitted to Liam she has pushed him away and said sorry for acting so mad."

Why she didn't put that moving sentiment into song is a mystery, because "sorry for acting so mad" is pure pop poetry.

"Miley says in her letter she still loves Liam deeply and has asked him to meet up," continues the fly-on-the-wall spy. "It could be for closure or it could be to start again, but she just wants to see him and talk things through."

Of course, neither party has appeared too bothered by their long-in-coming parting of ways.

One day after the couple confirmed their on-off four-year romance was kaput, Liam was photographed making out with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Miley, meanwhile, reportedly got up close and personal with the lips of Benji Madden as they partied with mutual pals on Halloween.

