George Clooney and Stacy Keibler are kaput, but who did the dumping?

By Kat Giantis

It's no secret that George Clooney's romances come with an expiration date, and Stacy Keibler lasted longer than most. But it looks like the couple's two-year relationship is over, ostensibly because she wants more than the commitment-avoiding Oscar winner can give.

"Stacy called it quits," a source tells People magazine. "She wants to have children and a family someday. She knows where George stands on that."

Clooney, 52, and Keibler, 33, haven't been photographed together since mid-March, when they stepped out in Berlin in an attempt to quash rampant breakup rumors.

"They haven't seen each other in a while," chimes in another spy, "and they've both been working so much, so in recent months, they've started growing apart."

Split whispers grew louder over the Fourth of July weekend, when they celebrated several thousand miles apart: Clooney was spotted at his villa in Lake Como, Italy; Keibler hung out with friends in Los Angeles.

"George is quietly backing away from the relationship," a source alleged to British tabloid the Sunday People. "It's always the same. As soon as he feels a woman is getting too close, he pulls back."

According to a People mag confidant, Clooney and Keibler talked things over, "and they quietly stopped being a couple a few weeks ago."

But the end wasn't bitter for the red carpet staples, who apparently remain in close contact.

"They talk every day," adds the insider. "They were friends before they started dating, and they'll be friends after. It was a friendly [breakup]."

Clooney's rep hasn't yet responded to our request for comment on the split. Meanwhile, as you contemplate who could next fill the role of George's fleeting arm candy, click on for more pictures of his romance with Stacy …