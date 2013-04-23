Kim and Kanye reunite in New York, but one of them seems less than thrilled

Kim Kardashian Kanye West

By Kat Giantis

If Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were hoping to quell rift rumors by rendezvousing in New York for some retail therapy on Monday, they did it wrong. After nearly three weeks apart, the daddy-to-be couldn't seem to turn his frown upside down while out with his expectant squeeze.

In shot after shot, Yeezy looks glum in Kim's presence. Was he upset about the paparazzi intrusion? Or concerned about the time away from his work in Paris? Our best bet: He was worried that Kim's overtaxed cleavage would make a break for it.

Whatever the problem, Kanye did have a happy moment: He appeared positively giddy during a curbside meetup with pal Jay-Z following the shopping expedition. Alas, his smile was gone again by Monday night, when he and the newly Kris Humphries-free starlet emerged from his apartment building on the way to dinner.

Click on to see photos of Kimye's dour day out, along with his joy-filled Jay-Z greeting …