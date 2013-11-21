Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith make their affection crystal clear on shopping date

By Kat Giantis

Kylie Jenner spent Tuesday shopping in Los Angeles with rumored boyfriend Jaden Smith and a contingent of paparazzi. The two were snapped looking cozy while checking out the wares at a crystal shop, where Jaden, 16, reportedly treated his 15-year-old squeeze to a necklace.

They also grabbed lunch together at Urth Caffe, where they "didn't mind about privacy, and instead sat right outside in front as they enjoyed their meal," says Us.

They arrived hand-in-hand at the eatery with three bodyguards in tow, and Jaden "rubbed Kylie's arms when she got chilly while sitting on the patio," adds E! News. She later returned the favor by playfully planting a kiss on his arm.

The pair were first linked in the spring, and each has referred to the other as their "best friend."

Click on for more photos of their affectionate afternoon ...