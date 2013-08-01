Megan Fox pregnant with baby No. 2

Megan Fox pregnant

Megan Fox isn't wasting any time adding to her brood with Brian Austin Green. The pillow-lipped starlet, 27, who welcomed son Noah in September 2012, is awaiting another visit from the stork.

"I can confirm Megan is expecting her second child with her husband, Brian," her rep tells the New York Post. "They are both very happy."

Megan's baking bun in apparently still in the "early stages." The actress, who suffered bad bouts of morning sickness during her first pregnancy, managed to keep the baby news to herself during recent filming (photo at left) of Michael Bay's cinematic opus, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Fox has made no secret of her desire to increase her family.

"I want to have more kids," she told the March issue of Marie Claire UK. "That is where my heart is."

And spending the last few months with anthropomorphic turtles Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael didn't change her mind.

"The ultimate satisfaction for me is being with my son. I just want to give Noah as much of myself as I can," explained Megan, who is also stepmom to Green's 11-year-old son, Kassius. "All I wanted to do my whole, whole life was have a baby and, now, I've finally done it. … It's very hard for me to do this [Hollywood] stuff, because I feel like this isn't my job any more. My job is to be with him."

