The Romance Report for Nov. 11

Robert Pattinson Dylan Penn

Is Robert Pattinson still wooing Dylan Penn?

So, you know how Robert Pattinson sent Twi-Hards into a tizzy of reconciliation speculation when he rendezvoused with Kristen Stewart on Oct. 30 (a meet-up that conspiracy theorists note was conveniently timed around the release of the 12-disc "Twilight Forever: The Complete Saga" DVD collection)? It apparently didn't mean what Edward and Bella 'shippers hoped it meant, because the actor is still spending time with Dylan Penn, the model daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright.

According to E! News, the two are dating, although they have yet to label it as "boyfriend and girlfriend."

"But it is a romance," explains a source, who adds that they both want to keep things low-key.

To that end, Pattinson, 27, and Penn, 22, made sure to arrive separately at a Los Angeles book party on Nov. 6.

"The two chatted and flirted inside. They were a little cautious, making sure people noticed they did not come together," relays a bystander to People. "Rob was being social. Girls were chatting him up. He and Dylan were very kind and chatty but definitely made a point to keep things a bit separated."

As for Pattinson's Mini Cooper-marred romance with Stewart, which fizzled again in May, "He hasn't fully forgiven her, but he has processed what she did," a source tells Us Weekly. "He has been hanging out enough with other girls to get perspective."