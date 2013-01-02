Wedding rumor du jour: Caribbean knot-tying for Brad and Angelina?

By Kat Giantis

Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie mark the birth of the baby Jesus by secretly getting hitched on his big day? So claims the London Telegraph, which has sent the rumor mill into overdrive with speculation that the hugely anticipated wedding might have happened on Christmas Day during a family-oriented Caribbean getaway.

According to the paper, the A-list amours spent the holiday at Donna Karan's private and palatial Parrot Cay estate on the Turks and Caicos Islands. The fashion designer wasn't in residence, but Brad, 49, and Angelina, 37, were reportedly joined at the so-called "cocoon of serenity" by their brood of six, along with the actor's parents and siblings.

Reps for the Jolie-Pitts have yet to comment on the nuptial nattering, which in all likelihood will turn out to be like every other "I do" rumor (i.e., not true).

After seven years of tabloid-topping togetherness, the couple announced their engagement in April 2012, and in late November, Brad hinted to People that the aisle-walk was drawing closer: "The time is nigh. It's soon. I got a good feeling about it."

When asked what kind of ceremony he'd like to have, he explained, "Just family. Keep it simple. Keep it simple -- really."

Pitt's first marriage to Jennifer Aniston was anything but simple. Their million-dollar Malibu extravaganza in 2000 not only had 50,000 flowers, a gospel choir, fireworks, and a prepubescent Frank Sinatra impersonator, but the bride and groom also sported matching buttery-blond highlights.

Jolie, on the other hand, knows how to do simple. For her no-frills 1996 wedding to "Elementary" star Jonny Lee Miller, she wrote his name in blood on her shirt. Four years later, she donned jeans and a tank top to become Mrs. Billy Bob Thornton in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

