Jessica Simpson marveled at Duchess Kate's pregnancy, empathized with Kim Kardashian

Baby bumps on parade! This past summer, several major bold-faced names -- with Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian and Duchess Kate leading the pack -- were pregnant. In a recent interview, Simpson, 33, tells Us Weekly exclusively that she truly empathized with what first-time mom Kardashian, 32, was going through when the media criticized the reality star's weight gain.

"I felt for Kim. I knew exactly what she was going through," Simpson said. The "Fashion Star" mentor was often ridiculed for her own growing curves when she was pregnant with her daughter, Maxwell. "I send a lot of love her way, and I know she'll come back with a bang."

"I will never understand why people give pregnant women such a hard time," she continued. "We are creating a human life: I think we get every excuse in the world to eat a donut!"

Simpson wasn't the only celebrity to jump to Kardashian's defense. In May, the reality star's younger sister Khloe wrote a heartfelt note on her blog, calling body critics "true scum, writing: "I find it disturbing that society loves to critique a woman's shape. That is low in and of itself, but I cannot tolerate one more vicious attack on my sister!"

In her interview with Us, Simpson also touched upon another major summer pregnancy: "Kate Middleton was glowing throughout her pregnancy," she said. "A lot of pregnant moms were looking at her like, 'How do you do that?!'"

"I am definitely one of those pregnant women who just gains a lot of weight," she continued. "I have really big boobs, I have my curves and I just gain weight. I can't help it. …It's been six weeks since I've had my baby now, and I feel great. …It's OK to gain weight, and it will always come off."

The Duchess, 31, stepped out in Anglesey, Wales, on Monday, just over a month after giving birth to son Prince George. Enviably, the Duchess of Cambridge is "not dieting," according to a family source, who tells Us she is simply continuing with yoga. ... Click on for lots more pregnancy pics!