Long-term celebrity couples who won't get married

With so many marriages biting the dust in Hollywood, it's no surprise that some famous sweethearts have opted to try something different. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the committed celebrity duos who've decided marriage isn't for them. First up, one of Hollywood's golden couples! Despite being together since 1983, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never wed. The two share a son, Wyatt, and both had children from previous relationships -- Kurt's a dad to son Boston and Goldie's a mom to actors Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. Since the successful couple have yet to marry, it's safe to assume they'll stay happily single but together forever. Keep reading for more pairs who are following their lead...

RELATED: Celeb marriages that have lasted longer than 20 years