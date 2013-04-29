Romance Retrospective: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may be the most disgustingly adorable couple in Hollywood -- and we love them for it. We're taking a look back at the most important moments from their half-decade as a couple. Keep reading for Nick and Mariah's romance retrospective -- from their whirlwind romance to their top TMI moments, penchant for donning matching ensembles, annual wedding-vow renewal ceremonies, and more!

RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings