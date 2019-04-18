Royal engagements: How your favorite princes proposed

In fairy tales, there's always that moment where a prince gets down on one knee. But in real life, how do the world's royals actually propose? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the engagement stories of some of our favorite royal couples -- starting with Britain's future king, Prince William, who dated Kate Middleton for eight years before he finally popped the question. The two were spending time in Kenya, one of his favorite vacation destinations, when he finally got down on one knee in 2010. He chose to do it on Mount Kenya in the midst of the wilderness during a safari vacation with friends. He presented Kate with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. They married at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. One thing that wasn't traditional about this royal engagement? William didn't ask Kate's father for her hand, later explaining, "I thought if I ask Kate first, then he can't really say 'no.'" Keep reading for more royal proposal stories...

