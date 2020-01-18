Earlier this month, Mac Miller's family announced they were releasing "Circles," a companion to "Swimming," on the late rapper's behalf. In their social media announcement, the family expressed their gratitude to producer Jon Brian, who completed the album after Mac's death.

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

They also thanked "those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

The album dropped on Friday, Jan. 17 -- and fans think Mac's ex, Ariana Grande, was among those "who gave their best" to the posthumous release.

On Friday, fans began tweeting that "I Can See," the fifth track on "Circles," seems to feature an uncredited appearance from Ariana, who confirmed she and Mac had split after two years of dating a few months before his death in 2018.

"I'm listening to mac's new album and low key I am pretty sure it's Ariana's vocals on 'I can see'??? I'm crying," read one tweet (via People).

Other Twitter users were similarly emotional, posting tweets like, "someone tell me if it's Ariana singing the harmonies on 'I can see' before I cry," and "Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller's new song 'I Can See' has my heart THROBBING."

Meanwhile, tweets Ariana posted right before the album was released seemed to confirm fans' suspicions.

"i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed," ..."i really love nothing more i promise," she tweeted on Thursday, adding, "like unless someone physically pulls me out of the booth i won't stop adding things. someone *come get me."

Ariana also posted a screenshot of the album cover art on her Instagram Story, according to People.

Ariana and Mac called it quits in May 2018, but she repeatedly made it clear on social media and in interviews that she still loved him deeply after that. Some of her comments also suggested her attempts to support him as he wrestled with addiction issues made it too painful and frustrating for her to continue with the relationship.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

When the rapper died on Sept. 7, 2018, Ariana was understandably quiet on the matter at first. A week later, she shared a sweet video of Mac trying to tell a story she apparently loved. In the clip, he can't stop himself from laughing as he misspeaks and has to start from the beginning again.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she captioned the post. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

A toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Coroner's office showed Mac died from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. He was 26,