Creaturefied Celebs

By Michelle Lanz

April Fools is upon us, so there's no better time to put some of the most popular celebs on Wonderwall through Animal Planet's handy-dandy Creaturefy machine. Click through to see Miley Cyrus, Robert Pattinson and more stars all freaked out.

Paris Hilton

Creature: Bigfoot

Characteristics: Named after what is believed to be its 24-inch long footprints, this large gorilla-like beast stands over six-feet tall and is covered in thick dark hair. Some "eyewitnesses" report that the creature emits a foul smell, and it is believed to be mainly nocturnal.

Paris Hilton does have unusually large feet for her height, so maybe she just has a really good waxing lady?

RELATED: Is Selena Gomez preggers? Plus, more untrue rumors that had Twitter abuzz