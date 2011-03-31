Creaturefied Celebs
By Michelle Lanz
April Fools is upon us, so there's no better time to put some of the most popular celebs on Wonderwall through Animal Planet's handy-dandy Creaturefy machine. Click through to see Miley Cyrus, Robert Pattinson and more stars all freaked out.
Creature: Bigfoot
Characteristics: Named after what is believed to be its 24-inch long footprints, this large gorilla-like beast stands over six-feet tall and is covered in thick dark hair. Some "eyewitnesses" report that the creature emits a foul smell, and it is believed to be mainly nocturnal.
Paris Hilton does have unusually large feet for her height, so maybe she just has a really good waxing lady?
