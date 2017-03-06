'Flip or Flop' stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa won't be paid for spin-offs, plus

'Flip or Flop' stars won't be paid for spin-offs

Since Christina and Tarek El Moussa scored a hit with their show, "Flip or Flop," HGTV has found a way to capitalize on their success by lining up five spin-off shows set in other cities. But when the checks start rolling in for the franchises, the newly minted exes who started the whole thing won't get a cut of the profits. TMZ reports the former couple knew there was no extra cash in the deal for them when the spin-offs were arranged. Tarek filed for divorce from Christina in January and has since been focused on spending time with his children. Christina has been less vocal than her ex about what she's up to in the wake of their split, but both have said they plan to continue working together on "Flip or Flop."

RELATED: Reality TV scandals and controversies