George Clooney weighs in on Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech, plus more news

George Clooney weighs in on Meryl Streep's anti-Trump comments

"But seriously, aren't you supposed to be running the country?" After joking that he agreed with Donald Trump's Twitter declaration that Meryl Streep is overrated, George Clooney, in an interview with Us Weekly, wondered how the President-elect had time to respond to her anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. "We have to hope he can do a decent job because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen," he acknowledged. "We've been very lucky as a country most of the time. I think we're going to be a little unlucky now, but I hope for the best. Look: I didn't vote for him, I don't support him and I don't think he's the right choice. But we have to hope that he doesn't destroy everything." As for Meryl's comments, George pointed to the First Amendment. "It is her right, as much as it's everyone else's right to say she can't say it. You can't demand freedom of speech and then say, 'But don't say bad things about me,' right?" he asked. "I'm doing this interview right now and there will be a billion people on Twitter who'll go, 'Shut the f--- up, dude." When the interviewer noted that "possibly even Trump" could respond with that way, George replied, "Well, he's already done that before. But that's OK." The actor also announced that after Netflix airs its documentary about Syrian civil-defense rescue workers called White Helmets, he'd be involved in producing a feature-length film about their heroic work.

