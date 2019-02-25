Is Gwen Stefani really giving Blake Shelton an ultimatum to marry her or she'll dump him? That's the story in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the alleged drama.

According to In Touch, the No Doubt singer refuses to wait any longer for her boyfriend of three years to propose. "Not only does Gwen want to move out of this 'dating limbo,' as she calls it, but she says she needs the security of marriage for herself and her kids' peace of mind, because they adore Blake and already consider him a second dad," a supposed source tells the magazine.

The alleged tipster asserts, "Gwen's tried to be patient, but she can't take it anymore. That's why she issued an ultimatum: marry me or it's over!" The questionable insider further contends that the situation has the couple at a "breaking point" and resulted in a "huge ugly fight" between them. "Blake didn't give her the response she expected, but basically told her he needs more time and doesn't appreciate being given an ultimatum."

After two failed marriages, the country star is "beyond skeptical about walking down the aisle again," according to the seemingly phony source, who goes on to say that Stefani has tried to tell Shelton "she's not like his other wives." "She's still with him despite threatening to walk unless he puts a ring on it," adds the purported insider. "But her patience is wearing thin, and she doesn't know how much longer she can wait."

The publication's premise, however, conflicts with comments Stefani herself made just two months ago. During an appearance on the "Today" show, Stefani said she feels "zero pressure" to marry her boyfriend, and went on to note they both experienced "trauma" in their past relationships and are "trying to be in the moment as much as we can." Additionally, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep qualified to speak on Stefani's behalf, and we're assured the report is bogus.

The tabloid has a poor track record when it comes to stories about the couple. Several months ago, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely maintaining Shelton "dumped" Stefani. The outlet claimed a "source" close to the couple had shared that Stefani was "heartbroken," but Shelton had been "looking for an exit for a while." In the real world, however, they never split up.

In November, the untrustworthy outlet published a cover story saying Stefani was pregnant and getting married to Shelton on his Oklahoma ranch. While the tabloid rattled off the names of those invited and the food to be served at the nuptials, it curiously had no idea when the alleged wedding would take place. A rep for Stefani (who's not expecting) confirmed to Gossip Cop that tale was off-base.

And just a month ago, Gossip Cop debunked yet another In Touch article that contended Shelton and Stefani were going to make an engagement announcement "very soon." To date, there's been no announcement. While the tabloid's story was hinged on an unnamed and untraceable "insider," Stefani's rep told us the claim was "untrue." And if the couple was actually close to making an announcement, then there would be no need for a supposed marriage ultimatum. The magazine's ongoing saga about Stefani and Shelton is both fabricated and inconsistent.

