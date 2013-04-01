Rachel Bilson on life with Hayden Christensen: 'I'm a really good girlfriend'

Rachel Bilson cosmopolitan magenta dress purple heels

By Chris Gardner

Rachel Bilson rarely, if ever, talks about her longtime boyfriend Hayden Christensen. So when she does, it qualifies as being a really big deal. (File this Cosmopolitan cover story in the BIG DEAL folder then!) The actress opens up -- if only for a moment -- about her life with the reclusive actor, telling the mag how they like to spend their nights and how she feels about having kids.

On her personal style:

"I hate being too pretty. I always add something that gives a little funk. A leather jacket over a wedding dress -- I would totally do that."

