It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Jake Gyllenhaal! In a scene straight from one of his action movies, the actor heroically came to the rescue of a canine in the streets of New York City on October 17.

According to Page Six, the actor was out and about on Thursday morning when he came across a large Dalmatian in the middle of a busy intersection. The dog was reportedly wearing a collar and leash but had broken free from its owner who was" too small to control the bulky beast," reportedly three feet tall.

"I noticed that it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I saw him turn and look into the street -- I thought he was trying to flag down a cab or something," an onlooker told Page Six. In actuality, he was trying to call the dog over.

"It was like the dog was in shock or something," the source continued.

Jake then walked away from his lady companion and into oncoming traffic to retrieve the dog, who he managed to calm down and return to the owner.

"He really was a hero," said the source.

Jake, a devoted dog lover, completed his heroic mission by discussing leash options with the dog's owner in order to prevent the situation from occurring again.