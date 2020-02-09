Justin and Hailey Bieber hit the town in New York City on Saturday night to celebrate his successful performance on "Saturday Night Live."

James Devaney / GC Images

The celebrity couple first hit up STK for the "SNL" afterparty, where they celebrated his first live performance of his highly anticipated comeback with the show's cast members, RuPaul, Quavo, and Saweetie, according to TMZ. Then, Justin and Hailey headed over to 1OAK nightclub.

Hailey Bieber / Instagram

On the show he sang his hit song "Yummy" as well as "Intentions" with Quavo.

Justin's new album is set to release this week, on Valentine's Day. Additionally, his much-talked about docuseries "Seasons" will be coming out on YouTube.

Justin, who gives fans a glimpse into his physical and mental health struggles in the upcoming documentary, also snagged headlines this weekend for his $100,000 donation to one of his fans raising awareness for mental health issues.