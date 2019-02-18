There's a whole new generation of momagers in the Kardashian family!

@kyliejenner / Instagram

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have all filed documents to trademark the names of their children, according to TMZ who obtained the legal documents. The sisters are protecting the names of Saint West, North West, Chicago West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster. The documents state that their mother's want to be able to use the children's names on products ranging from skin care to clothing and toys.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Jenner also filed a trademark for "Stormiworld," seemingly after her father, Travis Scott's Astroworld album and tour.

The family has plenty of experience with trademarking, important to their marketing strategy, as it helps build their brands and keeps people from profiting off their lucrative names. The sisters' names are trademarked and each own a number of other trademarks. Parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner also own a number of trademarks, and the family even has gone as far to protect the name of their late patriarch, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Their trademarking made headlines in 2017, when Blac Chyna was denied the opportunity to trademark the name "Angela Renee Kardashian," which would have been her legal married name had the rapper married Rob Kardashian, the father of her daughter Dream. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe claimed they'd suffer irreparable injury to their reputation if Chyna had been able to trademark her presumed married name.