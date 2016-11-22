Hiddleswift, Katt Williams, Justin Bieber and more celeb turkeys of 2016

Every year, celebrities behave badly and this year was certainly no different. So, in honor of Thanksgiving 2016, we're looking at the biggest celebrity turkeys of the year. Let's start with this former couple! Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift's relationship took off at warped speed when they started dating in May 2016. Within days of her breakup from Calvin Harris, Taylor and Tom were spotted -- conveniently in front of the paparazzi -- making out on rocks by her home in Rhode Island. From there, the couple took their relationship international and were frequently spotted canoodling much to the chagrin of fans of both celebs. It felt like too much ... and by September it was apparently too much for Tom and Taylor who ended their relationship.

