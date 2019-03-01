Is Katy Perry having her dream wedding with Orlando Bloom in Disney World? That's the claim in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop, however, can exclusively correct the report. We're told it's "not true."

A couple of weeks ago, the singer and the actor announced they had gotten engaged, and now according to Life & Style, Perry is "busily planning the wedding of her dreams." The tabloid quotes a supposed "insider" as saying Perry is "taking charge of the creative side" of the ceremony. "Money is no object when it comes to bringing the bride's fantasies to life," adds the magazine.

Its so-called "insider" asserts the nuptials will be "a no-expenses-spared weekend" that will cost approximately $5 million, and Bloom and Perry will "hire private jets to fly in friends like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Elton John and 'American Idol' judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan." The outlet further contends Perry wants to exchange vows at Cinderella's Castle at Disney World in Florida, while her fiance is pushing for a wedding in a real-life castle in the U.K. or Ireland.

Though the publication first claims Perry wants to tie the knot at Disney World, it then says Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, where Victoria and David Beckman wed, is "the top of [the singer's] list." The purported "insider" also offers that Perry's dress is going to be "over-the-top." Additionally, it's reported Bloom's son Flynn will be the ring bearer, the reception will be "sophisticated but eccentric," and the bride and groom will have a surprise performer, which they hope will be Elton John.

Now, let's examine the magazine's article a little closer. Somehow or another, the tabloid knows who will be invited to the marriage ceremony, that it will cost about $5 million, and private jets will be hired, but no one really knows where the nuptials will be. And while the publication vaguely states her wedding dress will be "over-the-top," not one potential designer is mentioned. But the most glaring part is what the outlet doesn't mention, which is when the wedding will take place. If Life & Style truly had a legitimate source, that would pretty much be the first detail noted.

The tabloid doesn't have a stellar track record with its reporting about Perry. A year ago, the same outlet absurdly claimed Perry was pressuring Robert Pattinson to get married, even though they've never even dated. Two months later, it then wrongly maintained Perry and Bloom got engaged in Tokyo.

That was followed in November by another fictitious tale about how Perry and Bloom battled over a prenup. But, as it became abundantly clear right after this past Valentine's Day, they weren't even engaged then. Gossip Cop approached the same impeccable source who helped to accurately debunk the previous stories, and we're assured the latest article about Bloom and Perry's supposed wedding plans is also "not true."

