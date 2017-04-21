Kim Kardashian slammed for putting her face on a Virgin Mary candle, plus more news

Kim Kardashian's Virgin Mary candle causes backlash

Huh. It seems some Christians were not too pleased to discover former sex tape star and current mother of two Kim Kardashian West is now selling "saint candles" starring her "Kimoji" image dressed as the Virgin Mary. Kim unveiled product on Thursday, April 20, along with a slew of marijuana-themed products meant to get a chuckle out of fans in honor of 4/20, also known as "Weed Day." "Disgusting! As a Christian I'm truly offended. If you knew who the Virgin MARY was and represented you would actually be embarrassed," wrote one angry Twitter user (via Us Weekly) after the candle went up for sale on Kimoji.com. Other posts chastised Kim for being "money hungry" and used hashtags like "disrespectful" and "disappointed." Still others allowed Kim props on the intended humor, while pointing out the obvious: "Funny but you are not virgin from anywhere baby." Can't argue with that.

