Kylie Jenner enjoyed a cozy Saturday night with her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, cuddling together in Stormi's crib.

BACKGRID

The billionaire beauty mogul shared an Instagram Story of mother and daughter duo, cuddling up in Stormi's crib.

"She makes me lay in here with her," Kylie wrote.

"Hi Baby," she said to the tot, who was sucking on a pacifier. "I love you...you love me?"

"Yeah," Stormi replied.

Kylie also shared a clip from her home theater room, which contained a bunch of empty glass candy containers.

"We had all this candy in our theater room and I had to get rid of it all because of this girl," Kylie said in another video.

"Hi Baby," she said to her daughter. "Did you see that I got rid of all the candy?"