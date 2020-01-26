After nearly a decade of marriage to Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes has finally learned the secret to maintaining happiness in a blended family.

The country star chatted with PeopleTV at the 2020 MusiCares event in Los Angeles on Friday, revealing that the secret to keeping everyone happy actually came from within. It was through "working on herself" that things started to improve with Eddie's former wife, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville, and her stepsons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

The 37-year-old explained that it wasn't until she spent time on herself that she was "able to feel confident and secure in my own self and then everything around me changed."

"You have to consider everyone's feelings and you have to allow people to have them and you can't take them personally," she said, admitting it's much "easier said than done, but at least we shoot for that."

Despite challenges that every family faces, she maintains that her family is "good" and isn't "what you would normally think" a blended family would look like.

"Nobody's fighting, nobody's doing anything weird… it's interesting, the kids are older now, it's fun," she continued. "The kids are happy and that's all that matters."

LeAnn and Eddie clearly had a blast at the annual per-Grammy event. She even posted a photo of them rocking out to Aerosmith, who was being honored that evening.