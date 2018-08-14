Lindsay Lohan begs to play this Disney princess and more news

Lindsay Lohan wants to star in "The Little Mermaid"

Lindsay Lohan is ready to reunite with the Mouse House! The once Disney darling is angling for a role in the live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid." The actress, who is currently working on an MTV reality show, shared a photo on Instagram on Aug. 13 expressing her desire. The photo was of Princess Ariel along with villain Ursula. Over the photo, Lohan wrote, "My dream Role with #MerylStreep" and tagged @disneystudios in the caption, along with emojis of a mermaid and hands in prayer. The dream casting of Streep is not completely random, as Lohan and Streep worked together on the 2006 movie, "A Prairie Home Companion." However, the studio has not made any casting decisions thus far, only sharing that Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" fame will produce and co-write the music.

