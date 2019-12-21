Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's 16-year-old son, Joaquin, had a rough wrestling match this weekend, when his opponent grabbed his headgear and ripped it off him -- sparking his dad proceeded to go ballistic.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ published a video clip on Saturday, Dec. 21, showing Mark looking furious and making his way out of the crowd onto the wrestling mat. In the clip, parents can be heard hollering at Mark to get off the mat and expressing their concern for the kids. Finally, an adult comes down and strongarms Mark back towards the stands.

Witnesses later told TMZ Kelly was watching the match as well, but stayed out of the argument. The other wrestlers did the same and could be seen shaking hands and getting back to their wrestling.

According to the website, Mark got so flustered he had to leave the venue for "a few hours" to collect himself before coming back to the gym, where Joaquin was participating in an all-day tournament.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Joaquin lost the match in question; no word on how he did the rest of the day.

In addition to Joaquin, Mark and Kelly are parents to Lola, 18, and Michael, 22.