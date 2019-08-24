Mark Wahlberg's still got it!

The 48-year-old "Wahlburgers" star showed off his sculpted shirtless bod on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 23, sharing a photo to document the results his F45 fitness challenge are having on his physique.

"F45 results 45 day challenge. @f45_training #ageisjustanumber #nowine54days #cleaneating," he captioned the shot.

The intensive, eight-week F45 fitness program incorporates strength and resistance-focused workouts along with meal plans designed to battle body fat -- not that Mark seems to need much motivation to stick to an exercise plan.

The actor recently told Men's Journal he's in the gym by 4 a.m. most days.

"My workouts start with RAMP, which stands for range of motion, activation, and movement prep — things like Spiderman stretch and hip bridges, plus foam rolling," he explained. "Then we switch between bilateral and unilateral strength moves using mostly heavy bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells. The lower body work includes balance and agility drills."

Clearly, it's working -- and even his male pals have noticed.

GC Images

Among the many commenters who chimed in on the pic were Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 42, who joked, "We are looking for some skill players [sic]," and Mario Lopez, 45, who wrote, "Show em what fellas in their 40's are all about!" adding that Mark looks "awesome."

Speaking to Men's Journal, Mark noted that part of getting in shape and staying committed to it is having the right attitude.

"It's hard to fill a cup that's already full," he explained. "I tell myself that a lot—it's a willingness to evolve, to empty out what isn't working and try new things. I want to seize my 1 percent."

Mark Wahlberg / Instagram

Mark is currently back on the set of his new Netflix film "Wonderland" after celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Rhea in Sardinia.