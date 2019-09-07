Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are expecting baby number two!

Taylor Hill / Getty Images / Getty Images

The "Married at First Sight" stars, who have been thoroughly chronicling their fertility struggles and numerous miscarriages on social media, revealed their exciting baby news via Instagram on Saturday.

"We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" Otis declared alongside a bunch of photos of the couple posing with their sonogram images.

"I cannot even believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!"

The couple are already parents to daughter Henley, 2.

She continued to explain that she is being "cautiously optimistic" but that she has a "feeling" this one is going to stick. However, she did reveal that she is only 4 weeks along and that on Friday, her "blood work came back a bit different than anticipated" with her progesterone and HCG levels much higher than usual.

"This means that I'm either further along OR I could potentially have TWINS!" she exclaimed, adding that doctors are telling her "it's most likely" she is further along, "but I would absolutely love twins!"

"Thank you, thank you, *THANK YOU!* for all the encouragement, love, & prayers. IT WORKED! WE ARE FINALLY PREGNANT !!!!!" she continued.

To conclude her post she shared a message to other couples who are reading her post that are trying to conceive. "Oh mama, my heart hurts for you," she wrote. "I know the instant internal pain that comes from another's pregnancy announcement - even if you are or at least want to be - happy for the lucky couple. I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm cant stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you!"