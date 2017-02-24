Meghan Markle once gave hints about her royal romance, plus more news

Meghan Markle once hinted about her romance with Prince Harry

She gave us all a hint! Shortly before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship went public, Meghan gave a subtle hint about their pairing in an interview. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" back in October 2016, Meghan referenced the fact that she had just "flew in" from London, where her secret beau lived. And aside from her location, she also had another tell-tale sign! Meghan was wearing a bracelet that would later be spotted on Prince Harry! Pretty sneaky!