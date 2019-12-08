Ozzy Osbourne is looking for information that could help locate musical instruments, photos and other memorabilia tied to his late friend and former collaborator, Quiet Riot founder Randy Rhoads, following a robbery on Thanksgiving at Musonia, the music school and museum where Rhoads studied, performed and taught.

REX/Shutterstock

The items mean so much to Osbourne and Rhoads' family, in fact, that the Black Sabbath frontman is offering a $25,000 reward for tips on their potential whereabouts.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Dec. 7, Osbourne explained that the school was operated by Rhoads' mother Delores "and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world." Osbourne went on to say that's "heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items."

The items that were taken include Rhoads' electric first guitar, equipment used by the original Quiet Riot lineup, a trumpet Rhoads' mother was given during the Depression as part of a barter for her father's medical services, other instruments, and "all photos" of Randy, the Osbourne family and the Rhoades family.

"Obviously he didn't invent the guitar but he kind of did what Chopin did with the piano, Randy's brother, Kelle Rhoads, told Eyewitness News ABC 7. "After Randy, the electric guitar, especially concerning metal music, was forever changed. ... It's so unfair and so devastating that somebody would do something like this."

Paul Natkin / Getty Images

Known for combining classical guitar influences and metal, Randy worked with Osbourne's post-Black Sabbath band from 1979 until 1982, when Randy, who was just 25, was killed in a plane crash while on tour with Osbourne.

"It actually feels like losing my brother and my mom all over again. It's that painful," Randy's sister, Kathy Rhoads-D'argenzio, told ABC. She added that in addition to Osbourne's $25,000 reward offer, fans have offered to contribute money towards locating the items.

Fin Costello / Redferns

According to ABC, the museum was too damaged in the burglary to reopen, but the school, which Randy's mother founded more than 70 years ago, will remain open.