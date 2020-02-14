Best photos from the 'Outlander' season 5 premiere

It's time for season 5 of "Outlander," the cult hit Starz show about time travel, history, love and family! To celebrate, its stars headed from Scotland to Los Angeles to debut the new season, which kicks off on Feb. 16, 2020, with a glamorous Hollywood premiere. See the cast, the show's beloved writers and producers, Herself -- author Diana Gabaldon -- and even wee Adso the cat as the hit the red carpet and afterparty at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 13, 2020... starting with this shot of the series' four main stars, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan... Keep reading for more...

