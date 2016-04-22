Prince dies, Michael Strahan 'blindsides' Kelly Ripa and more ICYMI news for April 17-22

The past week in celebrity news was a mixed bag, to say the least. There was the happy, the sad and the expensive (looking at you, Rob Kardashian). Really, though, there may not be a bigger story in entertainment news this year than the passing of Prince. The music legend died at home rather suddenly on April 21, 2016, shocking the entertainment world. He was 57. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, which will be performed on April 22, but Prince had recently been battling the flu, according to reports. Tributes poured in from the likes of Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and even President Barack Obama. The doves are crying -- and so are we...

