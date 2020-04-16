Celebrities react to the passing of Brian Dennehy

Brian Dennehy, the Tony-winning actor who left an indelible mark in film, TV and theater, passed away on April 15, his family announced. He was 81. Mainstream movie fans knew Brian from his Golden Globe-winning role in "Death of a Salesman" and as Chris Farley's father in "Tommy Boy," but colleagues knew him as an "actor's actor" and a true professional. Click through to see how Hollywood is paying tribute to the six-time Emmy nominee…

