Celebs who focus on charitable causes that combat homelessness

Celebrities might live a life of luxury, but many choose to donate their time and money to causes that benefit others. Several stars have taken up the cause of homelessness and poverty, hoping to spark change in their communities. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at a few of these celebs, starting with Emmy Rossum. The "Shameless" actress has volunteered at the Los Angeles Mission over the years, feeding the homeless and sharing information on homeless shelters. She most recently helped out at the Mission's End of Summer Art and Education Fair in August 2018. Keep reading to see which other celebs are helping to fight homelessness...

