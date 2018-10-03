Celebrities who have dyslexia

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that can affect anyone -- even Hollywood celebrities. In honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars who've struggled with the disorder, starting with Jennifer Aniston. The "Friends" alum was diagnosed with dyslexia in her 20s and said the revelation helped her to understand her past. "I thought I wasn't smart. I just couldn't retain anything," Jen told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had this great discovery. I felt like all of my childhood trauma-dies, tragedies, dramas were explained." Keep reading to see which other celebs have overcome dyslexia.

