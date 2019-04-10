Saying goodbye is never easy. But when kings, queens, princes and princesses are involved and titles and a monarchy's approval ratings are at stake, things can get very messy. Add in public scrutiny and you have a recipe for some serious drama when royals call it quits. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the most dramatic royal splits in modern history, starting with the couple who had the most infamous royal divorce -- Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The couple wed in 1981 about a year after they struck up a romance (that reportedly only included 12 dates!), but their marriage was anything but a fairy tale union. Though they produced two heirs, Prince William in 1982 followed by Prince Harry in 1984, the two were both unfaithful during their marriage. After learning that Charles was having a lengthy affair with old girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana had her own dalliances during their union. They finally split in 1992 and their divorce was finalized three years later in 1995. The negotiation of titles in the wake of their separation resulted in the queen allowing Diana to continue to be referred to as "Her Royal Highness," but Charles reportedly refused -- hence her keeping the title, Diana, Princess of Wales, as a compromise. Keep reading to learn about more dramatic royal splits...

